32-Year-Old Żabbar Man Arrested Over Buskett Barn Owl Theft

A 32-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar has been arrested for stealing two barn owls from a protected enclosure last weekend.

CCTV footage published by hunting lobby Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti showed an intruder entering the protected enclosure in Buskett where he proceeds to snatch two barn owls.

The man was wearing an orange top, an orange bandana, and an orange t-shirt covering his face.

Following days of investigations, police moved to arrest the man who will now appear in court and will be charged for stealing the barn owls.

What do you make of this? Let us know below