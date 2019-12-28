32-Year-Old Spanish Man Arrested After Assaulting Officers Outside St Julian’s Hotel

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 32-year old Spanish man has been arrested following an attack on police officers earlier this morning in Paceville.

Oofficers were called to a hotel on Triq Schreiber in St Julian’s at 5.30am after reports of a disturbance of the peace.

Officers managed to calm the man down, after which he agreed to leave the hotel. He later returned and, after being denied entry, proceeded to kick over a motorcycle that was parked outside.

Police were then called back to the scene, bu the Spaniard had had already fled the premises. He was then apprehended in nearby street Triq Gort, where he began to kick at and spit on the officers, biting one and tearing the uniform of another.

The man was taken into the St Julian’s police station under arrest, where he was then found to be in possession of illegal substances. The man is expected to be arraigned on Sunday while police investigations continue.

This is the second case of police officers facing assault by those resisting arrest after a 23-year-old man from Isla assaulted an inspector on scene at a police roadblock in Zabbar last night.

