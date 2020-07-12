32-Year Old Man Drowns In Pretty Bay

A 32-year old man residing in Żabbar drowned in Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa.

The incident happened at around 6.15am after the victim fell into the sea.

Fishermen who were in his vicinity got him out and attempted to give him first aid. The Civil Protection Department and an ambulance were called, however the former was not needed.

Mater Dei doctors were also at the scene but the victim was certified dead upon their arrival.

An inquiry into this case is being led by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

