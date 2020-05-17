د . إAEDSRر . س

32-Year-Old Harley-Davidson Passenger Fighting For Her Life Following Car Accident In Żebbuġ

A 32-year-old woman from Imtarfa is fighting for her life in hospital after she was involved in a car accident earlier today.

The woman was riding passenger on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old man from Rabat when they collided with a Toyota Porte driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 12pm on Triq l-Imdina in Żebbuġ.

Both the 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were taken to hospital by ambulance where it was later certified that the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man is suffering from minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

