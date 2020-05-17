32-Year-Old Harley-Davidson Passenger Fighting For Her Life Following Car Accident In Żebbuġ
A 32-year-old woman from Imtarfa is fighting for her life in hospital after she was involved in a car accident earlier today.
The woman was riding passenger on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old man from Rabat when they collided with a Toyota Porte driven by a 49-year-old man from Żabbar.
The accident happened at around 12pm on Triq l-Imdina in Żebbuġ.
Both the 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were taken to hospital by ambulance where it was later certified that the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man is suffering from minor injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.