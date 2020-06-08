32 Maltese Traffic Police Officers Will Be Charged With Fraud And Making False Declarations

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police have filed charges against 32 traffic officers in connection with an alleged extra duty abuse racket that rocked the force last February.

In a statement, the police said the officers have been charged with fraud, complicity in fraud, making false declarations and complicity in making of false declarations.

They said more people will be charged in the coming days and the case will kick off imminently, as soon as the courts assign a magistrate to preside over it. 

Lovin Malta recently published an interview with two suspended traffic officers, who questioned why they are being made an example of while their superiors are allowed to get away with wrongdoing, such as attending university during work hours and instructing them to forgive traffic fines for their friends.

They said they suspect Economic Crimes Unit head Ian Abdilla had made an example of out of them to make up for his unit’s failure to take action  on money laundering cases.

The police’s charges come on the same day that Cabinet officially nominated Angelo Gafà as police commissioner.

What do you make of these charges?

