د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

31-Year-Old Woman From Fgura Hospitalised Following Early Morning Car Crash

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 31-year-old woman from Fgura has been hospitalised following an early morning car crash in Marsa.

According to Police reports, the accident happened at around 5:15 am in Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa and involved a Toyota Yarish driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara and a BMW driven by a 26-year-old Italian man living in Żurrieq.

The woman was a passenger of the Toyota Yarish which ended up colliding with a light pole following the initial crash. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is currently unknown. We’ll update this article once more information has been revealed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo Credit: One News

READ NEXT: Daphne Caruana Galizia's Son Says Frank Psaila Knew About Yorgen Fenech’s Impending Arrest, PN Candidate Denies Claim

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK