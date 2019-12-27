31-Year-Old Woman From Fgura Hospitalised Following Early Morning Car Crash

A 31-year-old woman from Fgura has been hospitalised following an early morning car crash in Marsa.

According to Police reports, the accident happened at around 5:15 am in Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa and involved a Toyota Yarish driven by a 26-year-old man from Kalkara and a BMW driven by a 26-year-old Italian man living in Żurrieq.

The woman was a passenger of the Toyota Yarish which ended up colliding with a light pole following the initial crash. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is currently unknown. We’ll update this article once more information has been revealed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photo Credit: One News