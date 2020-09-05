30 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 36 Recoveries Registered In Malta

Malta registered 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With 36 recoveries, active cases continued to decrease, with the figure currently standing at 399.

These new cases were found after 1,073 swab tests, bringing the total number of tests conducted to over 200,000 since mass testing began at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

An 85-year old COVID-19 patient passed away in Mater Dei’s intensive care unit this morning, bringing the total number of deaths up to 14.