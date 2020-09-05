د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

30 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 36 Recoveries Registered In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta registered 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With 36 recoveries, active cases continued to decrease, with the figure currently standing at 399.

These new cases were found after 1,073 swab tests, bringing the total number of tests conducted to over 200,000 since mass testing began at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

An 85-year old COVID-19 patient passed away in Mater Dei’s intensive care unit this morning, bringing the total number of deaths up to 14.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 05•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, 5 September 2020

READ NEXT: 85-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta's 14th Patient To Die Of COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK