د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

30 Mater Dei Healthcare Workers Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 So Far

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A total of 30 healthcare workers at Mater Dei have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus since the virus arrived in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

This means that healthcare workers at Mater Dei account for 6% of Malta’s total 506 coronavirus cases so far.

Prof. Gauci didn’t divulge any information on how many of these healthcare workers have recovered or how many healthcare workers from other hospitals have been infected so far.

Healthcare workers continue to feature in Malta’s coronavirus count with three testing positive for coronavirus yesterday alone.

Malta currently has 67 active COVID-19 cases, with the latest three being confirmed today. The number of hospitalised patients has remained low throughout the pandemic, with one COVID-19 patient currently receiving intensive care.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Over 10,000 Votes For Petition To Stop Miżieb And Aħrax From Falling Into Hunting Lobby's Hands

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK