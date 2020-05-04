د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

3 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta Alongside 7 New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed 3 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases up to 480.

All three people were displaying symptoms.

Seven more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 399. 731 tests were undertaken yesterday.

There are 77 active cases.

Over 35,000 tests have been carried out on the island so far. 

Today, shops began to re-open for the first time in weeks, with new rules put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.

What do you think of the latest numbers? Let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Malta's Band Clubs To Be Assisted With €200,000 From Good Causes Fund

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK