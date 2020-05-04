3 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta Alongside 7 New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed 3 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases up to 480.

All three people were displaying symptoms.

Seven more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 399. 731 tests were undertaken yesterday.

There are 77 active cases.

Over 35,000 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

Today, shops began to re-open for the first time in weeks, with new rules put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.