29-Year-Old Swimmer Remains Missing As AFM Enters Day Two Of Coral Lagoon Search

The search for a swimmer that went missing yesterday afternoon in Mellieħa continues with Malta’s armed forces not giving up hope in finding the man.

Two male swimmers, both from Bangladesh, found themselves in trouble in Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon yesterday at around 4:30pm, leading to police officers, members of the Civil Protection Department, a medical team from Mater Dei and an AFM helicopter and patrol boat coming to the rescue.

One of the swimmers, the 21-year-old, made it safely back to land shortly after search and rescue operations began. A police spokesperson confirmed that the 21-year-old had sustained slight injuries in his ordeal.

However, the second swimmer was not located last night, with the search continuing today.

