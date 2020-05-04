د . إAEDSRر . س

29-Year-Old Swimmer Found Dead Two Miles Off Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon

A 29-year-old swimmer who went missing near Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon over the weekend was found dead by the Armed Forces of Malta this morning.

The 29-year-old Bangladeshi was found two miles off the coast of Coral Lagoon at 11:30am this morning following a three-day search by the AFM.

He was picked up by a patrol boat and was taken to Marfa where he was identified.

The search began on Saturday after two male Bangladeshi swimmers were reported to be in difficulty in the Lagoon’s seas at around 4:30pm.

The younger man, a 21-year-old, made it back onto land and is suffering from slight injuries.

Rest In Peace

 

