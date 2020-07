Photo: Malta Police Force

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition following a vehicle crash on the Coast Road in the early hours of the morning.

The Cospicua-born man was driving towards St. Julians when he lost control of his Aprilia motorcycle, crashing into the dividing wall at 2.45am.

He is currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

An inquiry has been opened and police are investigating.

More details as they follow