287 Mater Dei Healthcare Workers Are Currently In Quarantine

A total of 287 healthcare workers who work at Mater Dei are in quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with someone who tested positive, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

“It’s a significant number but when you have a healthcare worker who has been in contact with someone who tested positive, or is positive themselves, it’s important that we make sure they don’t have any contact with other healthcare workers or patients,” Prof Gauci said at her briefing today.

“We can’t risk someone showing symptoms at any point in time which is why we have these regulations for quarantine.”

At least 30 healthcare workers at Mater Dei have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus arrived in Malta.

