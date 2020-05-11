د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

28-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Hand Is Caught In Concrete Machine In Birżebbuġa

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei for treatment after his hand became entangled in a machine.

The man, who is from Albania and lives in Marsaskala, was working with a concrete machine at around 8.10am this morning in Triq Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa. While at work, for an unknown reason, his hand got caught in the machine leading to injuries.

An ambulance was immediately called to the scene of the accident. The man’s condition is as yet unknown.

This is a developing story.

Cover photo inset: Emergency Response and Rescue Corps

Tag someone who needs to know this.

READ NEXT: Access To Paceville And Regional Road Will Be 'Restricted' For Several Weeks

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK