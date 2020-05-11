28-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Hand Is Caught In Concrete Machine In Birżebbuġa

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei for treatment after his hand became entangled in a machine.

The man, who is from Albania and lives in Marsaskala, was working with a concrete machine at around 8.10am this morning in Triq Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa. While at work, for an unknown reason, his hand got caught in the machine leading to injuries.

An ambulance was immediately called to the scene of the accident. The man’s condition is as yet unknown.

This is a developing story.

Cover photo inset: Emergency Response and Rescue Corps

