28-Year-Old Man Grievously Injured And Left With Neck Injuries Following Argument In St Julian’s

Two Somalian men have been left with grievous injuries following a fight in St Julian’s last night.

A 28-year-old man had injuries to his neck when he entered the St Julian’s police station at around 8:30 pm last night. His injuries were a result of a sharp weapon that can cut, according to police.

The man, who lives in Fgura, was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance, where it turned out that his injuries had resulted from a fight following an argument with a 45-year-old Somalian man who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The 45-year-old man was also injured and taken to Mater Dei for treatment. The two men were both certified as having grievous injuries later on.

