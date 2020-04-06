28-Year-Old Maltese Man Suffering From Life-Threatening Injuries Following Car Collision
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after sustaining injuries from a car accident earlier today.
The car collision happened at around 2:40 pm on Triq tal-Barrani in Żejtun between a Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old man from Birkirkara and a Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old man from Zabbar.
According to TVM, both cars suffered extensive damage to their fronts and the Honda Civic even collided into a building.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance where it was later certified that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Photo Insert: TVM