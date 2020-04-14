د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

28-Year-Old Food Delivery Man Held At Knifepoint And Robbed In San Ġwann

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A food delivery man was held at knife-point and robbed last night in San Ġwann.

According to police reports, the 28-year-old Pakistani delivery man was stopped by two men as he got on his bike after delivering food to a residence on Triq it-Tfief in San Ġwann at around 01:15 am.

The Pakistani man fell from his bike and was held at knife-point. He was then told to hand over all his money to the robbers who took off shortly after.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident.

A similar incident happened just four days ago when two men robbed a food courier at knifepoint in Żabbar at 1:45 am.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

READ NEXT: Prime Minister Hopeful Malta Will Emerge From Pandemic In A Few Weeks’ Time: ‘We Must Be The First Country Which Starts Running’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK