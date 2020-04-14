28-Year-Old Food Delivery Man Held At Knifepoint And Robbed In San Ġwann

A food delivery man was held at knife-point and robbed last night in San Ġwann.

According to police reports, the 28-year-old Pakistani delivery man was stopped by two men as he got on his bike after delivering food to a residence on Triq it-Tfief in San Ġwann at around 01:15 am.

The Pakistani man fell from his bike and was held at knife-point. He was then told to hand over all his money to the robbers who took off shortly after.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident.

A similar incident happened just four days ago when two men robbed a food courier at knifepoint in Żabbar at 1:45 am.

Police investigations are ongoing.