27-Year-Old Who Tried To Steal Test Drugs From University Of Malta Refused Bail

A man has been kept in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing test drugs from the University of Malta.

27-year-old Juanito Jimenez, who lives in Ħamrun, pleaded not guilty to trying to steal over €2,329 worth of drugs from the chemistry department from the university, as well breaching his bail conditions in the process. Inspectors said he was trying to steal the drugs to satisfy his drug dependency.

Jiminez, along with three other men, was reportedly caught on CCTV trying to lift drugs that were meant for testing at UoM.

The men are still at large; one has been identified, though the other two have not, the Times of Malta reported.

This was not their first time trying to steal drugs from Malta’s university, it was reported.

Jimenez’s case was heard in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who refused his request for bail since he had breached the conditions of a previous release.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence lawyers.

