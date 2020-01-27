26-Year-Old Woman Grievously Injured Crossing St Julian’s Road After Car Rams Another Car Into Her

A Lithuanian woman has been grievously injured following a freak accident where a car was rammed into her following a collision.

The 26-year-old woman, who lives in St Julian’s, was injured as she was crossing George Borg Olivier Street this morning at around 7:30am , police have confirmed.

According to the police, two cars that were driving in the same direction, a KIA and Suzuki, collided. As a result of the collision, the Suzuki car hit the Lithuanian woman.

Police were unable to confirm whether the woman was crossing at a designated zebra crossing or not.

A medical team were called onto the scene before the woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. She was then certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Rabat was driving the KIA, while a 21-year-old woman from Msida was driving the Suzuki.

Police are investigating the incident.

