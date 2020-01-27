د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

26-Year-Old Woman Grievously Injured Crossing St Julian’s Road After Car Rams Another Car Into Her

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Lithuanian woman has been grievously injured following a freak accident where a car was rammed into her following a collision.

The 26-year-old woman, who lives in St Julian’s, was injured as she was crossing George Borg Olivier Street this morning at around 7:30am , police have confirmed.

According to the police, two cars that were driving in the same direction, a KIA and Suzuki, collided. As a result of the collision, the Suzuki car hit the Lithuanian woman.

Police were unable to confirm whether the woman was crossing at a designated zebra crossing or not.

A medical team were called onto the scene before the woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. She was then certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Rabat was driving the KIA, while a 21-year-old woman from Msida was driving the Suzuki.

Police are investigating the incident.

Have you ever seen anything like this?

READ NEXT: Distasteful Signs Saying Murdered Maltese Journalist 'Needed An Exorcist' Found On Daphne Caruana Galizia Memorial

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK