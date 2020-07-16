د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

25-Year-Old Pillion Rider Suffering From Life-Threatening Injuries Following Motorbike Accident In Swieqi

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 25-year-old Italian woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a motorbike accident earlier today.

Police received a phone call at around 7.30 am notifying them that a crash had occurred on Triq Sant Andrija in Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations showed that an accident occurred between a Renault Clio, driven by a 27-year-old man from Mosta, and a Royal Enfield motorbike, driven by a 32-year-old man from Naxxar.

The woman was riding pillion when the accident happened.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment. The 32-year-old was certified as suffering from slight injuries while the 25-year-old Italian woman was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Most Hoteliers Believe Malta Will Have Achieved Tourism Normality By 2023

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK