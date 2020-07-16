25-Year-Old Pillion Rider Suffering From Life-Threatening Injuries Following Motorbike Accident In Swieqi
A 25-year-old Italian woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a motorbike accident earlier today.
Police received a phone call at around 7.30 am notifying them that a crash had occurred on Triq Sant Andrija in Swieqi.
Preliminary investigations showed that an accident occurred between a Renault Clio, driven by a 27-year-old man from Mosta, and a Royal Enfield motorbike, driven by a 32-year-old man from Naxxar.
The woman was riding pillion when the accident happened.
Both the motorcyclist and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment. The 32-year-old was certified as suffering from slight injuries while the 25-year-old Italian woman was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.