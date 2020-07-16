25-Year-Old Pillion Rider Suffering From Life-Threatening Injuries Following Motorbike Accident In Swieqi

A 25-year-old Italian woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a motorbike accident earlier today.

Police received a phone call at around 7.30 am notifying them that a crash had occurred on Triq Sant Andrija in Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations showed that an accident occurred between a Renault Clio, driven by a 27-year-old man from Mosta, and a Royal Enfield motorbike, driven by a 32-year-old man from Naxxar.

The woman was riding pillion when the accident happened.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment. The 32-year-old was certified as suffering from slight injuries while the 25-year-old Italian woman was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

