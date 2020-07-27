24-Year-Old Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Into A Pole In Marsa

A 24-year-old man from Ħal Kirkop was rushed to hospital this morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole.

The incident happened at around 7:22 am on Triq Aldo Moro. According to the police, the 24-year-old was driving an Opel Astra when he lost control of his car.

An ambulance, CPD and district police were at the scene to provide assistance.

Two lanes have been closed but traffic can still pass through.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

More details to follow

