24-Year-Old Man Charged With Raping Three Institutionalised Maltese Teens And Giving Them New Mobiles, Money And Cannabis

A 24-year-old Somali man has pleaded not guilty to a series of charges involving the defilement of three teenage Maltese girls and drug possession.

Abdiladeef Abdirahman Hassan has been charged with raping and illegally trafficking three minors, using them for sexual encounters as well as to move drugs within the community.

Incredibly, during his arrest, Hassan reportedly jumped out of a window onto a neighbour’s home. He was apprehended shortly after.

The court heard how the regular disappearance of the three girls from an institutional home that they live in had raised the suspicions of authorities. The Vice Squad and Drugs Squad “observed a pattern” of the girls leaving the home, only to return with items like money, mobile phones and even cannabis.

The girls, who are between 13 and 14 years old, were found with cannabis the last time they returned to the home. After a police investigation, it turned out that the girls would allegedly receive money from Hassan so they could buy him cannabis. He would also have sexual relations with the girls, with the other girls apparently present in the room as they were each abused.

Hassan was charged with the corruption of minors, participating in sexual activities with underage people, rape, the trafficking of minors for illegal use, cannabis possession, slightly injuring one of the girls and illegal arrest.

For his part, Hassan said he worked in a factory and lives with friends in Birzebbuga. Bail was not requested nor given, and he was prohibited from contacting the minors and kept in custody.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided.

