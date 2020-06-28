24-Year-Old At Risk Of Dying After Being Attacked During Argument In St Paul’s Bay

A 24-year-old man has been left seriously injured after an argument last night.

At around 11.30pm, police were informed of an incident in Triq il-Ħġejjeġ, St Paul’s Bay inside a residence. Officers found the 24-year-old man, who is from Latvia and lives in St Paul’s Bay, on the floor of his residence after he was believed to have been attacked with a pointed object.

Police said the man had an argument with a 31-year-old man from Mġarr, and was injured by a third man, who was not yet been identified.

The aggressor escaped the scene and police are currently searching for him.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei for treatment by ambulance.

What do you think of this incident?