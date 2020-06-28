د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

24-Year-Old At Risk Of Dying After Being Attacked During Argument In St Paul’s Bay

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 24-year-old man has been left seriously injured after an argument last night.

At around 11.30pm, police were informed of an incident in Triq il-Ħġejjeġ, St Paul’s Bay inside a residence. Officers found the 24-year-old man, who is from Latvia and lives in St Paul’s Bay, on the floor of his residence after he was believed to have been attacked with a pointed object.

Police said the man had an argument with a 31-year-old man from Mġarr, and was injured by a third man, who was not yet been identified.

The aggressor escaped the scene and police are currently searching for him.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei for treatment by ambulance.

What do you think of this incident?

READ NEXT: For The First Time, Six Maltese Newsrooms Represented On Journalists’ Institute Council

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK