24 Hours Later: Malta Raises €2,000 For Olandu, The Underpaid Worker Who Was Attacked By His Boss

An online fundraiser launched yesterday to raise money for Olandu John Bright – the refuse-collection worker who was attacked by his boss – has amassed over €2,000 in under 24 hours.

After working for at least 10 hours daily for 21 days, Olandu was paid the meagre amount of €250 – amounting to only €1.20 an hour.

Seeing as how he couldn’t afford transportation to work, Orlando took it upon himself to quit his job.

As of yet, 130 different individuals have backed the online fundraiser, and many had words of praise for Olandu’s resilience.

“You are a big example of courage and dignity,” one donor said. “Stay strong brother, and good luck for your job.”

Since the establishment of the fundraiser, Olandu has expressed his gratitude towards the Maltese public, whilst highlighting that he never intended on offending his ex-boss by reporting the incident to Lovin Malta.

“I love and respect the Maltese a lot, my boss is no exception. I gave him all the respect a son gives to his father and made sure to be attending to my duties at the time that he told me to,” Olandu said.

“I am so sorry if this is really getting on the nerves of some people, and I’m sorry if I offended my boss by reporting this incident to the media – I had no choice at that point but to do that.”

When the company was approached for their comments, they claimed that Orlando had only worked for them for 18 days and had stolen €250 on the day he quit his job.

Nonetheless, Orlando denied ever stealing money from the company.

What do you make of this situation?