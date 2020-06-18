24 Hours At Sea! Team Of Eight To Kayak Around The Maltese Archipelago For Charity

Local environmentalist Cami Appelgren will be partaking in a 24 hour kayak journey around the Maltese archipelago in support of the St. John Rescue Crops. But Appelgren will not be undertaking this journey alone. The tactful team behind this fundraiser is made up of eight experienced kayakers: Alberta Gambina (who is also behind the Kayak for Charity organisation), David Abela, Karl Borg, Alan Borg, Chris Mercieca, Luca Arrigo, Dorian Vassallo, and of course, Appelgren herself. In order to ensure the safety of the team, all eight members will be followed by a support boat manned by the St John Rescue Corps, which was generously sponsored by Malta Sailing Experiences.

This endeavour will see the team pass by all four islands of the Maltese archipelago The journey will be launching on 4th July at 3pm from Golden Bay, with the team heading towards Filfla. By the time they reach this tiny island, it is expected to go dark. They will spend the night traversing alongside the northern coast of Malta, and hopefully reach Daħlet Qorrot by the following morning, then go all round Gozo and back to Malta.

So, what makes the St. John Rescue Corps so important? Well, for a bit of background, the St. John Rescue Corps is an NGO run by volunteers. They’re almost constantly on stand-by to assist the authorities in whatever emergency scenario might arise. As you can imagine, an organisation like this one isn’t cheap to run. The volunteers need to be constantly trained to keep up standards and their equipment needs to be maintained to be fit for use whenever an emergency may arise. Because of this, Appelgren and her kayaking team are raising funds for the St. John Rescue Corps to be able to purchase a brand new RHIB (that’s a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat).