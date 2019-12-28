23-Year-Old Man From Isla Refuses Breathalyser, Assaults Police Officer

A 23-year-old man from Isla has been arrested for assaulting a police officer and is due to be arraigned in court later today.

The man had been stopped during a routine roadblock, set up at this time of the year to nail anyone who might take the risk of drinking and driving, after losing his temper when refusing to undertake a breathalyser test.

The man grew angrier after being placed in handcuffs and continued to assault the inspector on scene as officers searched his car. He was arrested immediately and taken to the Police Headquarters in Floriana where he spent the night.

The roadblock, set up in Zabbar, saw a number of arrests made as police stopped and searched many of the cars that passed through the area.

Police found substances suspected to be cannabis resin in the car of a 28-year-old woman from Zabbar, while a 25-year-old from Zejtun was found to be in possession of marijuana buds.

And 18-year-old was found to be driving without a license, with a 19-year-old in the passenger seat. Both men were also from Zabbar. Officers also found traces of cannabis and cocaine within the vehicle.

And, a 44-year-old man from Paola was arrested after failing to comply with the police’s request to stop and pullover.

Other arrests were made throughout the night as police found a number of drivers either without a valid driver’s license or to be under the influence of alcohol.

