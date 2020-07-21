23-Year-Old Attempts To Run Over Police Officers Following Late-Night Chase In Mqabba

A 23-year-old man was arrested last night after a high-speed chase in which he tried to run over police officers.

The man was driving an Opel Astra at 1am this morning when Rapid Intervention Unit officers noticed his reckless driving Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija in Mqabba. The police were forced to move out of the car’s way in order to avoid a crash before chasing the car down.

The chase ended on Triq il-Belt Valletta in Mqabba and the man was ordered out of his car. At this point, the 23-year-old attempted to drive onto the police officers in an attempt to escape.

The RIU officers managed to confront the driver who was acting in an aggressive manner and wasn’t cooperating. The police report also indicates that he swallowed some illegal substances.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the two officers were taken to Floriana health centre where they were certified as suffering from slight injuries.

