د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

22-Year-Old Maltese Woman Grievously Injured In Multiple Vehicle Crash In Fgura

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Three people were injured after being involved in a late-night crash involving three vehicles in Fgura last night.

One 22-year-old Maltese woman from Paola and one 23-year-old Syrian man living in Santa Venera were taken for medical treatment following the incident, police have confirmed.

Another 39-year-old passenger was also injured according to police.

The crash occurred at around 10:15pm in Żabbar Road, Fgura.

One vehicle was being driven by the 22-year-old woman, while a second vehicle was being driven by a 26-year old Syrian man and carrying two male passengers. The 23-year-old’s condition is as yet unknown.

The third vehicle was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Fgura who was uninjured.

The Paola woman was driving a Toyota Starlet, while the Syrian male was driving a BMW 520D. The Fgura man was driving a Renault Clio.

The injured parties are currently being treated at Mater Dei.

This article is being continuously updated as more information comes in.

Cover photo: TVM

Tag someone who needs to see this.

READ NEXT: Hotelier And Husband Of Malta’s EU Commissioner Blasts Minister After He Ends His Son's Legal Consultancy

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK