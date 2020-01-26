22-Year-Old Maltese Woman Grievously Injured In Multiple Vehicle Crash In Fgura

Three people were injured after being involved in a late-night crash involving three vehicles in Fgura last night.

One 22-year-old Maltese woman from Paola and one 23-year-old Syrian man living in Santa Venera were taken for medical treatment following the incident, police have confirmed.

Another 39-year-old passenger was also injured according to police.

The crash occurred at around 10:15pm in Żabbar Road, Fgura.

One vehicle was being driven by the 22-year-old woman, while a second vehicle was being driven by a 26-year old Syrian man and carrying two male passengers. The 23-year-old’s condition is as yet unknown.

The third vehicle was being driven by a 43-year-old man from Fgura who was uninjured.

The Paola woman was driving a Toyota Starlet, while the Syrian male was driving a BMW 520D. The Fgura man was driving a Renault Clio.

The injured parties are currently being treated at Mater Dei.

Cover photo: TVM

