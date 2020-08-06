Malta Has 20 New Cases Of COVID-19, Bringing Active Cases Up To 267

There are 20 new patients of COVID-19 in Malta, bringing the total number of active cases up to 267, Malta’s Health Ministry has revealed.

Eight patients are related to a Paceville cluster, six are related to previously-known cases and four of them are children.

The majority of sporadic cases did not have contact with people when symptomatic.

This comes after 1769 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were two recoveries, meaning the island’s total current active cases now stands at 267 and the total cases at 946.