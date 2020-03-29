د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Two New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are two new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 151.

The two new cases included a woman who lost her sense of taste and smell and is believed to have obtained it from a relative who travelled to the UK recently and a Maltese man who is believed to have obtained it from a colleague.

Gauci appealed to people to stay home as viruses are being transmitted locally. She also noted that while many tests were coming up negative in people with symptoms, she warned that other viruses might still be in the environment.

585 swabs were undertaken yesterday alone.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.  

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Share this story to raise awareness.

READ NEXT: Malta's Only Peruvian Restaurant Is Offering 100 Free Meals For Elderly And Others In Need

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK