Two New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta

There are two new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 151.

The two new cases included a woman who lost her sense of taste and smell and is believed to have obtained it from a relative who travelled to the UK recently and a Maltese man who is believed to have obtained it from a colleague.

Gauci appealed to people to stay home as viruses are being transmitted locally. She also noted that while many tests were coming up negative in people with symptoms, she warned that other viruses might still be in the environment.

585 swabs were undertaken yesterday alone.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.