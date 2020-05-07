19-Year-Old Postwoman Who Died In Marsa Traffic Accident Identified As Elenia Briffa
The 19-year-old postwoman who died in a traffic accident in Marsa this morning while delivering the mail has been identified as Elenia Briffa.
Elenia was driving her work vehicle, a Paxster, at around 8am when it overturned along Triq Ħal Qormi, close to MaltaPost’s headquarters. She was flung out into the road and the vehicle landed on top of her.
In a statement, MaltaPost said it is deeply saddened by Elenia’s death and offered its sympathy to her family, colleagues and friends.