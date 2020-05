A 19-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo is fighting for his life after losing control of his bike and crashing into a wall.

Police say the incident occurred last night at 8pm at Triq il-Qbajjar.

A medical team and ambulance were on site and he was later taken to the General Hospital in Gozo. He was later certified as suffering grevious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Vella has been opened.

Police are investigating.