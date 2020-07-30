د . إAEDSRر . س

19 Migrants Rescued By Malta Yesterday Test Positive For COVID-19

Out of 33 migrants rescued yesterday, 19 have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All those brought into Malta were immediately isolated and tested.

Those who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre, and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up. 

On Tuesday, 66 migrants rescued by Malta were found to be positive for coronavirus upon being tested.

Total active cases of COVID-19 reached triple digits this week, with 46 cases in the community, and a total of 85 at the Ħal Far centre.

