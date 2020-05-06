18-Year-Old Mtarfa Footballer Matteo Leaves ITU As He Continues To Recover From Traffic Accident

A Maltese youth who was battling serious injuries has been released from the Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei hospital and is on his way to making a full recovery.

“I want to let everyone know the good news that today Matteo left the ITU. I’d like to send a message of encouragement to him and his loved ones as he continues to recover and, God willing, he can return to our community,” Mtarfa mayor Daniel Attard said on social media.

The good news was hailed by his friends and many others who had followed Matteo’s story and sent their support.

“Prayed for his recovery every day. So happy for him and his family. Thank God,” said one person.