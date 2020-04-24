د . إAEDSRر . س

18-Year-Old Fighting For His Life After Being Hit By A Car In Rabat

An 18-year-old man from Mtarfa is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a car yesterday.

The incident happened at 6:30 pm on Triq Ħad-Dingli in Rabat where the man was hit by a Honda Fit driven by a 62-year-old from Rabat.

A medical team arrived via ambulance to provide preliminary assistance to the man before transferring him to Mater Dei where it was later certified that he is suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

