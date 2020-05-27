16-Year-Old Rushed To Hospital After Jumping Into Sea Near Manoel Island

A 16-year-old has been rushed to Mater Dei after being involved in an incident in Gzira.

The male teen, who is from Libya, reportedly attempted to jump into the sea near Manoel Island in Gzira yesterday evening at around 6:30pm, police reported.

For some reason, he found himself in some difficulty shortly afterwards and first responders were called in for help.

He was given medical assistance on the scene before being taken to hospital where he was confirmed to have been grievously injured.

District police are investigating the accident.

