د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

16-Year-Old Rushed To Hospital After Jumping Into Sea Near Manoel Island

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 16-year-old  has been rushed to Mater Dei after being involved in an incident in Gzira.

The male teen, who is from Libya, reportedly attempted to jump into the sea near Manoel Island in Gzira yesterday evening at around 6:30pm, police reported.

For some reason, he found himself in some difficulty shortly afterwards and first responders were called in for help.

He was given medical assistance on the scene before being taken to hospital where he was confirmed to have been grievously injured.

District police are investigating the accident.

What do you think of this incident?

READ NEXT: Police Refuse To Say Whether They Issued Fines Over Floriana Celebrations, But Say Investigations Are On-Going

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK