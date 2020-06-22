16-Year-Old Among Six Maltese Youths Found With Crack, Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis And Synthetic In Bormla

Six Maltese youths have been found with a variety of drugs, ranging from crack cocaine to heroin.

The laundry list of drugs was discovered after a vehicle carrying four men and two women abruptly halted close to a roadblock in Triq it-Tlett Ibliet, Bormla, last night at around 11pm.

RIU officers noticed the youths, whose ages range from 16 to 23, acting suspiciously, and approached the vehicle. However, the vehicle then drove a few metres towards the roadblock before stopping near them.

Police checked the area the car had originally stopped at and found a bag containing a suspicious substance. Officers then told the youths to get out of the car, and they along with their vehicle were searched.

During the search, a multi-purpose tool was found on the 16-year-old boy. The 21-year-old driver was also found to not have a valid driving licence nor insurance.

The substances found were taken for testing, where synthetic drugs, cocaine, cannabis, heroin and crack were confirmed.

Police investigations continue.

