16 People Fined During Early Morning Party In Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq

16 people were fined early Sunday morning after police were alerted to a party in a public place in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised Malta’s police for catching the offenders and for working tirelessly throughout the night and urged people to listen to Malta’s health authorities and not take the law into our own hands.

“Let’s continue to take care of each other so that the sacrifice we’ve made so far doesn’t fade into nothing,” Camilleri said.

The 16 people were found to have broken preventative measures put in place in Malta to halt the spread of COVID-19 on the island, including banning groups of more than three people from gathering.