16 New COVID-19 Patients As Total Active Cases Reach 215

There have been 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday, as has been confirmed by the Health Ministry.

This comes after a whopping 1502 swab tests took place over the last 24 hours.

5 cases are related to the cluster from St Venera Feast, 2 form part of the Paceville cluster and 5 of the cases are related to previously-reported ones. Moreover, the rest are sporadic.

Since there have been no recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 213.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 04•08•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

 

What do you think about this increase in cases?

