150 Indigenous Trees Planted In Għajnsielem’s ‘Bethlehem’ For World Arbor Day
This morning, students from the Għajnsielem Primary School teamed up with the Ministry for Gozo to begin planting over 150 indigenous trees in the locality.
The site, at Ta’ Passi fields, is where the popular annual Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem event is hosted. The trees planted include olives, citrus and pine trees – and students also had the opportunity to take a tree back with them to plant in their home garden.
“The aim of this project is to enhance the beautiful fields which once used to be a dumping yard with trees and shrubs while also compensating for the air pollution which is emitted from Mġarr Road which is situated just a few meters away,” the mayor of Għajnsielem said.
Students were shown different species of trees.
And then given the opportunity to plant them.
Over 150 trees have now been planted in the Ta’ Passi fields with a stunning Gozitan church directly behind it.
The event commemorated World Arbor Day, and we definitely applaud the awesome initiative on Malta’s sister island.