د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

150 Indigenous Trees Planted In Għajnsielem’s ‘Bethlehem’ For World Arbor Day

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

This morning, students from the Għajnsielem Primary School teamed up with the Ministry for Gozo to begin planting over 150 indigenous trees in the locality.

The site, at Ta’ Passi fields, is where the popular annual Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem event is hosted. The trees planted include olives, citrus and pine trees – and students also had the opportunity to take a tree back with them to plant in their home garden.

“The aim of this project is to enhance the beautiful fields which once used to be a dumping yard with trees and shrubs while also compensating for the air pollution which is emitted from Mġarr Road which is situated just a few meters away,” the mayor of Għajnsielem said.

Students were shown different species of trees.

And then given the opportunity to plant them.

Over 150 trees have now been planted in the Ta’ Passi fields with a stunning Gozitan church directly behind it.

The event commemorated World Arbor Day, and we definitely applaud the awesome initiative on Malta’s sister island.

Share this article if you think Malta and Gozo need more of this!

READ NEXT: Jason Micallef Calls For A Permanent Monument For Interdett Victims Who 'Had To Pass Through An Entire Martyrdom'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK