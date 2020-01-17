150 Indigenous Trees Planted In Għajnsielem’s ‘Bethlehem’ For World Arbor Day

This morning, students from the Għajnsielem Primary School teamed up with the Ministry for Gozo to begin planting over 150 indigenous trees in the locality.

The site, at Ta’ Passi fields, is where the popular annual Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem event is hosted. The trees planted include olives, citrus and pine trees – and students also had the opportunity to take a tree back with them to plant in their home garden.