د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

15-Year-Old Boy At Risk Of Losing His Life Following Underage Ta’ Qali Car Accident

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 15-year-old teenage boy is at risk of losing his life after he was involved in a Ta’ Qali car accident last night.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was driving a Renault Zoe near the dog park in Ta’ Qali at 11.15pm when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The vehicle had four passengers, two 15-year-old teenage boys, one 16-year-old teenage boy and a 17-year-old teenage girl.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the 15-year-old teenage boy was taken to hospital where he was later certified as suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Inquiry To Find Out Owner Of Egrant Gets Backing From Adrian Delia And Bernard Grech 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK