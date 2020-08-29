15-Year-Old Boy At Risk Of Losing His Life Following Underage Ta’ Qali Car Accident

A 15-year-old teenage boy is at risk of losing his life after he was involved in a Ta’ Qali car accident last night.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was driving a Renault Zoe near the dog park in Ta’ Qali at 11.15pm when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The vehicle had four passengers, two 15-year-old teenage boys, one 16-year-old teenage boy and a 17-year-old teenage girl.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the 15-year-old teenage boy was taken to hospital where he was later certified as suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

