14 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta
There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.
The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 227.
All the cases were locally transmitted, with the cases of travel-related cases dipping off following the closing of Malta’s borders.
656 swabs were undertaken yesterday. Over 10,000 swabs have been undertaken so far. Among the new cases is an 86-year-old woman.
Posted by Television Malta on Sunday, April 5, 2020
Yesterday, a two-year-old girl was found to be positive with the virus as well.
Three people are in ITU. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.
Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
Tag someone who needs to know this.