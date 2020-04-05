د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

14 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 227.

All the cases were locally transmitted, with the cases of travel-related cases dipping off following the closing of Malta’s borders.

656 swabs were undertaken yesterday. Over 10,000 swabs have been undertaken so far. Among the new cases is an 86-year-old woman.

Posted by Television Malta on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Yesterday, a two-year-old girl was found to be positive with the virus as well.

Three people are in ITU. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Tag someone who needs to know this.

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Latest COVID-19 Updates To Be Given By Charmaine Gauci At 1:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK