14 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 227.

All the cases were locally transmitted, with the cases of travel-related cases dipping off following the closing of Malta’s borders.

656 swabs were undertaken yesterday. Over 10,000 swabs have been undertaken so far. Among the new cases is an 86-year-old woman.

Yesterday, a two-year-old girl was found to be positive with the virus as well.

Three people are in ITU. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.