‘Do Not Fall For Intentional Scaremongering’: Maltese DJ Calls For Calm Following Days Of Tension

The past week saw Malta’s active COVID-19 cases rise to 27, and while some organisations have been calling for bans on mass gatherings others feel that the situation is far more controllable.

Joven Grech, more widely known as the popular DJ Tenishia, gave his two cents on the situation, criticising media platforms and “groups with political agendas” for spreading panic.

“Fourteen cases is not a spike… it’s a few unlucky people who happened to get Covid together,” he commented.