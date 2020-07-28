‘Do Not Fall For Intentional Scaremongering’: Maltese DJ Calls For Calm Following Days Of Tension
The past week saw Malta’s active COVID-19 cases rise to 27, and while some organisations have been calling for bans on mass gatherings others feel that the situation is far more controllable.
Joven Grech, more widely known as the popular DJ Tenishia, gave his two cents on the situation, criticising media platforms and “groups with political agendas” for spreading panic.
“Fourteen cases is not a spike… it’s a few unlucky people who happened to get Covid together,” he commented.
Grech highlighted that unnecessary panic and scaremongering has particularly detrimental effects on the entertainment industry.
“Parties are being used intentionally to hype up older people who already have very bad mentalities about these kind of events to talk and panic,” he continued.
He still emphasised that health and safety should be the top priority when organising such events and suggested that organisers should scan the ID cards of all event attendees so that information will be ready at hand if a COVID-19 case is found.
“While hoping the intentional pressure won’t effect the government’s decisions, if the government says no then everyone should follow that order,” he concluded.