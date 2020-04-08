130 Correctional Officers Will Live And Work At Kordin Prison On A Weekly Rotation To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

130 correctional service officers will spend one whole week living and working at Kordin Prison as a preventative measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The officers checked in this morning and will change shifts on a weekly basis to reduce exposure to the outside world, where the coronavirus is ever-increasing.

“This measure, done in accordance with the facility director, shows that our correctional facilities have a disciplined body ready to rise to the occasion when needed. This measure is a quiet symbol of the work done every day behind the doors of this building,” said Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Kordin Prison has implemented a number of measures to mitigate the spread of the virus in its facility including stopping all prison visits and focusing more on cleanliness, safety and hygiene.

