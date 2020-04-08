د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

130 Correctional Officers Will Live And Work At Kordin Prison On A Weekly Rotation To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

130 correctional service officers will spend one whole week living and working at Kordin Prison as a preventative measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The officers checked in this morning and will change shifts on a weekly basis to reduce exposure to the outside world, where the coronavirus is ever-increasing.

“This measure, done in accordance with the facility director, shows that our correctional facilities have a disciplined body ready to rise to the occasion when needed. This measure is a quiet symbol of the work done every day behind the doors of this building,” said Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Kordin Prison has implemented a number of measures to mitigate the spread of the virus in its facility including stopping all prison visits and focusing more on cleanliness, safety and hygiene.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Maltese Football Club Threw A Player Onto The Streets After He Refused To Scrap His Contract, Footballers' Association Warns

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK