126 Weeks Later: Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Vigil To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19

A virtual vigil is being held for Daphne Caruana Galizia tonight, 126 weeks later after the journalist was assassinated outside her home.

Occupy Justice Malta and Repubblika will be hosting a virtual vigil at 6:30 pm on Facebook to remember the late journalist who died in a car bomb on October 16th 2017.

“29 months. 126 weeks. The assassination of Daphne deprived a family of a wife, mother, sister, daughter. It also deprived us of her voice. It deprived us of the truth, of a journalist who kept us informed of so much that was wrong. They tried to shut her up but we will not let that happen,” the post read.

The vigil would usually be held at Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial opposite the law courts in Valletta however, in light of the coronavirus and precautionary measures that include social distancing, it will be held online via livestream instead.

This will mark the first time that the vigil isn’t being held at the late journalist’s memorial.

