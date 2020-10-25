125 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta Alongside 89 More Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s record-breaking COVID-19 spike is showing no signs of slowing down, as 125 new cases and 89 recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases on the Maltese islands now stands at 1,880.

These numbers mean that today is the twelfth day that triple-digit new cases were registered.

3,285 swabs were conducted over the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests now standing at 317,904.

At least 46 of the new cases are related to family members of previously known cases.

Just this morning, an 82-year-old man became the 51st COVID-19 related death in Malta.

