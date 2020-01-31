د . إAEDSRر . س

12-Year-Old Boy And 19-Year-Old Woman Grievously Injured Among Five People In Bormla Car Crash

A 12-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl were both grievously injured in a car crash involving two vehicles and five people in Bormla late last night.

An 18-year-old boy from Paola was also slightly injured in the incident, as well as a 22-year-old man from Tarxien and a 43-year-old woman from Paola.

The five people were involved in the car crash in Triq l-Immakulata at around 9pm Thursday night, with emergency responders attending to the injured people on the scene.

All five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

