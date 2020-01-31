12-Year-Old Boy And 19-Year-Old Woman Grievously Injured Among Five People In Bormla Car Crash

A 12-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl were both grievously injured in a car crash involving two vehicles and five people in Bormla late last night.

An 18-year-old boy from Paola was also slightly injured in the incident, as well as a 22-year-old man from Tarxien and a 43-year-old woman from Paola.

The five people were involved in the car crash in Triq l-Immakulata at around 9pm Thursday night, with emergency responders attending to the injured people on the scene.

All five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

What do you think of the incident?