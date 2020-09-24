12 Deaths In 11 Days: A Rundown Of Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Victims

COVID-19 related deaths are on the rise in Malta with the virus claiming the lives of 12 people within the last 11 days. Daily announcements are becoming a new normality, all while fatigue surrounding the pandemic slowly sets in.

Malta’s elderly communities have been worst impacted by the virus. However, with sections of the public ready to dismiss the fatalities as the cause of underlying conditions or old age, it is becoming far easier for these victims to be seen as ‘just another statistic’.

Lovin Malta took a look at the last tragic 11 days to to provide a clear picture of the country’s current situation.

14th September – One Death

On this day, an 86-year old woman became Malta’s 16th COVID-19 victim. She tested positive for the virus on 30th August and passed away at the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) around two weeks later.

18th September – One Death

A 91-year old woman became the second COVID-19 victim in a week. The victim tested positive on 26th August and was admitted to Mater Dei on 6th September. She passed away nine days later.

19th September – Three Deaths

A 72-year old female patient and an 86-year old female patient became Malta’s 18th and 19th COVID-19 victims. The former had tested positive for the virus on 12th August whilst the latter tested positive on 8th September. On this day, an 85-year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 also passed away at Mater Dei’s IDU. According to health authorities, the victim had underlying health conditions.

20th September – One Death

An 86-year old COVID-19 care-home resident became the virus’ 21st victim. The victim tested positive for COVID-19 on 14th September and was given treatment at the same care home.

21st September – Two Deaths

A 98-year old patient and an 83-year old patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on this day. The former was a care-home resident who had tested positive for the virus on 6th September; the latter had tested positive on 14th September and died a week later at Mater Dei Hospital.

23rd September – One Death

On this day, an 84-year old man succumbed to COVID-19 after testing positive on 18th September. The victim was taken to Mater Dei’s IDU, where he eventually passed away.

24th September – Two Deaths

A 91-year old man and a 73-year old woman became the 26th and 27th COVID-19 victims of COVID-19 in Malta – both were residents of two different care-homes. The former tested positive on 14th September, whilst the latter tested positive on 15th September.

These bring Malta’s total of COVID-19 related deaths to 27.

As evidence, the overwhelming majority of Malta’s COVID-19 victims have been elderly people – some of whom were care-home residents.

The island’s care homes have been battling their own outbreaks, with a spine-chilling 113 out of 278 San Ġużepp care-home residents testing positive for COVID-19. On top of that, another 29 staff members tested positive for the virus, forcing another 50 of them to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Yesterday, San Ġużepp care-home announced that following continuous swabbing efforts, seven residents have tested positive for the virus.