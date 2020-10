Malta’s record-breaking COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down, as 115 new cases and 39 recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The islands’ total number of active cases now stands at 1,845.

These numbers mean that today is the eleventh day that triple-digit new cases were registered.

3,144 swabs were conducted, with the total number of tests now standing at 314,619.