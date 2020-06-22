11 Pieta Mini Billboards Found To Have Been Placed Illegally

Billboards that were recently set up on the pavement of Triq ix-Xatt in Pieta were placed illegally, the Planning Authority has confirmed.

Only last week, the 11 billboards were the subject of severe public backlash, with local environmentalist Cami Appelgren one of many concerned individuals to speak up against their disregard to pedestrians.

The case details, available on the Planning Authority’s website, show that the mini-billboards are awaiting to be sanctioned.

This means that the Planning Authority is aware that the billboard structures were placed illegally.

In such situations, the owners of the illegally placed structures are required to apply to have said structures sanctioned. If the Planning Authority decides to accept the application, the proposed structures will remain standing but its owners will be subjected to a fine.

During the sanctioning process, the illegally placed structures cannot be operational or generate any income for their owners.

Despite this, the mini-billboards along Triq ix-Xatt were exhibiting advertisements for Yamamay Malta for a few days last week.